Tuesday Morning News – November 25th

Weather: Winter Storm Warning
- Today – Mainly cloudy with 30% chance of drizzle. Rain or snow beginning late this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High plus 2. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Snow. Snow mixed with rain early this evening. Local blowing snow overnight. Snowfall amount 10 to 15 cm. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low -3. Wind chill -10 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- With the winter storm warning of a large storm, be prepared if you are going to travel: emergency kit, ‘flight plan’ filed with family as to your departure and expected arrival time – travel safely. Remember that you (driver) are the one responsible to make that decision as to go or not to go.
