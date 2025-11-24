Monday Morning News – November 24th

Weather: Winter Storm Watch
- Today – Cloudy with 30% chance of flurries or rain showers early this morning then 30% chance of rain showers this morning and 30% chance of drizzle late this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating early this morning. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 60. High 7. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Cloudy with 30% chance of drizzle. Risk of freezing drizzle overnight. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light early this evening. Low zero.
