Nipigon OPP – Impaired Charges Made after Traffic Complaint

On November 17, 2025, at approximately 10:30 a.m., officers from the Nipigon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of an individual sleeping in a running vehicle in the town of Nipigon.

Officers spoke with the occupant and determined that their ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by a controlled substance. The individual was arrested and transported to hospital for further testing.

As a result of the investigation, Kylie DICKSON, 24, of Nipigon, Ontario, has been charged with the following Criminal Code offence:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Nipigon on January 6, 2026.

The OPP remains committed to ensuring the safety of all road users. Members of the public are urged to report suspected impaired driving by calling 911 in emergency situations. Complaints of impaired, aggressive, or careless driving can also be made by calling 1-888-310-1122.