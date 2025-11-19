Nipigon OPP – Arrest made in Theft of Gas

On November 18, 2025, at approximately 6:15 p.m., members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Nipigon Detachment responded to a report of gas theft from a business on Rock Bay First Nation.

Officers quickly located the suspect vehicle and discovered it had been reported stolen from Thunder Bay. Further investigation revealed additional offences.

As a result, two individuals from Thunder Bay have been charged:

Patricia WHYTE, 41, is charged under the Criminal Code with:

Theft under $5,000

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Possession of a Firearm Contrary to Prohibition Order

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

Five counts of Failure to Comply with Release Order

Denis BERNARD, 41 is charged under the Criminal Code with:

Theft under $5,000

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Possession of a Firearm Contrary to Prohibition Order

Both accused were held for a bail hearing and remain in custody.

The OPP reminds the public: If you have information about this investigation or any crime, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca.