Mining Showcase 2025 Inspires Over 250 Students

The 2025 Mining Showcase, held October 2–3 at the Wawa Community Centre, welcomed more than 250 high school students from Chapleau, Dubreuilville, White River, and Wawa for an immersive, hands-on introduction to the mining industry.

The event featured over 20 interactive stations, including mining simulators, safety demonstrations, engineering exhibits, and career exploration booths. Students engaged directly with professionals from across the sector, gaining insight into the wide range of opportunities available in mining—from trades and technology to environmental science

and supply chain.

“This event was about more than just showcasing careers—it was about inspiring the next generation,” said Austin Hemphill, General Manager of the Island Gold District, “We’re proud to have created a space where students could explore, ask questions, and see themselves in this industry.”

The event also included a community open house, drawing almost 300 residents and families from across the region to experience the innovation and collaboration driving modern mining.

Island Gold District Mining Showcase organizers extend their heartfelt thanks to all who contributed to making the event a success.