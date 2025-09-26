Northern Lights Ford is once again holding their annual campaign to “Let’s Scare Hunger Together”. This is a food drive to help the Wawa Community Food Bank by collecting non-perishable items during the month of October.

Last year the campaign met their goal to fill three (3) F-150 truckloads of non-perishable food items AND a cheque for $2010.25 was also presented to the volunteers.

Let’s see how many trucks we can fill this year!

If you bring your donation out to the Northern Lights Dealership you can have their name put in a weekly draw for a $25 gift card!

The ‘Scare Hunger’ campaign will be at John’s Independent on Saturday, October 18th & Saturday, October 25 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. to accept donations.