Thursday Morning News – September 25th

Weather:

  • Today – Mainly cloudy. 30% chance of drizzle early this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late this morning. High 17 with temperature falling to 12 this afternoon. UV index 5 or moderate.
  • Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 40% chance of showers. Clearing before morning. Fog patches developing after midnight. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this evening. Low 8.
  • Friday – Sunny. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 18. UV index 5 or moderate.
  • Friday Night – Clear. Low 8.

News Tidbits:

  • Today is the Terry Fox Run at Ecole Saint-Joseph.

    Shirts made by Karolynne’s Bowtique for the run.

 

