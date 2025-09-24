Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. 40% chance of drizzle this morning. High 20. Humidex 25. UV index 3 or moderate.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 30% chance of drizzle overnight. Fog patches developing near midnight. Low 11.
- Thursday – A mix of sun and cloud. 30% chance of drizzle early in the morning. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h in the afternoon. High 21. UV index 5 or moderate.
- Thursday Night – Cloudy periods with 30% chance of showers. Low 8.
News Tidbits:
- For a second time in recent history, a MPP has been removed from their caucus. Now Independent, MPP Chris Scott has been asked resign after being arrested. From SSM Police “On September 21, 2025, the Toronto Police Service arrested 35-year-old Chris Van Scott, also known as Chris Scott, following an investigation by detectives with the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service (SSMPS). To protect the privacy of the victim(s), no further details regarding the incident or the charges will be released by the SSMPS.” Other media reports that Scott’s two charges reflect domestic assaults: assault and assault with a weapon. Mike Mantha former NDP MPP was removed from that party’s caucus in 2023 after an investigation concluded that he sexually harassed a member of his staff.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Wednesday Morning News – September 24th - September 24, 2025
- Tuesday Morning News – September 23 - September 23, 2025
- Monday Morning News – September 22 - September 22, 2025