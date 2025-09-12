Friday Morning News – September 12

Breaking News

Weather:

  • Today – Cloudy. 30% chance of showers late this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 17. UV index 4 or moderate.
  • Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 30% chance of showers. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 11.
  • Saturday – Cloudy. 30% chance of showers in the morning. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 20.
  • Saturday Night – Cloudy periods. Low 10.

News Tidbits:

  • Don’t Forget: If you are thinking of registering your child for 1st Wawa Scouts  – do it right away – Beavers is 85% Full, Cubs 80%, SCscouts 70%.
  • Lots of things happening at the Fall Fair! WMHA is hosting a BBQ, Bouncy Houses, 30+ vendors to start your Christmas shopping list…
