Thursday Morning News – September 11

Weather:

  • Today – Mainly cloudy. Clearing early this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 20. UV index 6 or high.
  • Tonight – Clear. Fog patches developing near midnight. Low 6.
  • Friday – Mainly cloudy. 30% chance of showers in the afternoon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 18. UV index 5 or moderate.
  • Friday Night – Cloudy with 30% chance of showers. Low 11.

News Tidbits:

  • The  documentary, ‘John Candy: I Like Me,’ will be featured Sudbury’s Cinefest International Film Festival next week. 
