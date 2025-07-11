Thunder Bay Symphony Orchestra Announces Finalists for Artistic Director Position

As the Thunder Bay Symphony Orchestra (TBSO) heads into its 65th performing season, it is pleased to announce the launch of a two-year search for its next Artistic Director. This represents an evolution of the organization’s artistic leadership, transitioning from Music Director to Artistic Director with the goal of shaping a bold, community-rooted vision for the orchestra’s future.

Following an extensive national and international process, nine exceptional conductors have been selected to move forward to the final stage of consideration. Each will conduct a Masterworks performance with the TBSO over the next two seasons, offering audiences a unique opportunity to experience their artistry first-hand and participate in the selection as part of a community-engaged audition process.

The finalists are Evan Mitchell, Geneviève Leclair, Alexander Prior, Benoit Gauthier, Martin MacDonald, William Rowson, Francisco Hernández Bolaños, Trevor Wilson, and Jaelem Bhate. These distinguished conductors represent a diverse range of artistic backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives. Each brings a compelling vision for orchestral leadership and a shared commitment to engaging, inspiring, and inclusive musical programming.

Over the next two years, the TBSO will introduce each candidate to the Thunder Bay community through concerts, public events, and educational opportunities. Audience members will be invited to participate in this exciting journey and help shape the future of the orchestra by providing feedback and engaging in dialogue about the qualities they value in the next Artistic Director.

“This is an important and inspiring moment in the history of the TBSO,” says Executive Director Ryleigh Dupuis. “We are welcoming nine visionary artists to share their music, their ideas, and their leadership with us. As we plan for our future, we are also asking our community to help guide us in selecting the right person to lead the orchestra into its next chapter.”

More details about the Masterworks series and the appearance schedule of each candidate will be announced in the coming weeks on social media as part of the TBSO’s season programming.