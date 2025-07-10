Today at LSPP – July 10

|Thursday, July 10th
|Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
|Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay
|MEET THE NATURALIST: MAGIC OF MOSSES – At first glance, mosses may appear to be no more than a lush forest carpet, but a closer look reveals a microscopic world that is surprisingly complex and beautiful. Drop by and meet Anna to discover the miniature rainforest that lies beneath our feet.
|Thursday, July 10th
|Drop-in: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM
|Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay
|NATURE CONNECTION: BIRD APPRECIATION – Birds are a joy to watch and listen to, from their graceful flights to their beautiful songs. Join Priya to experience the joys of birdwatching. Record and celebrate your discoveries in the nature journal provided. All ages are welcome, though children will need support from an adult.
|Friday, July 11th
|Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
|South Old Woman River
|NATURE CONNECTION: MINDFUL HIKE – It’s clear that nature is beneficial for both our mental and physical health. Take a moment to be mindful of the feelings nature inspires. Tune into your senses as you follow the prompts on this self-guided hike. Record and celebrate your observations in the nature journal provided. All ages are welcome, though children will need support from an adult. Hike Length: 2.5 km loop.
|Drop-in: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM
|Gatehouse, Agawa Bay
|NATURE CONNECTION: BEAR AWARE – Campground or Black Bear Habitat? You’re standing in both! Join Ari and Mary for a meaningful conversation about living alongside Black Bears and discover practical tips to keep your campsite safe—for people and bears.
|7:30 PM
|Amphitheatre, Agawa Bay
|FILM SCREENING: PAINTED LAND, IN SEARCH OF THE GROUP OF SEVEN – Past meets present in a film that where three modern day sleuths embark on an adventure to track down the precise locations of the Group of Seven’s famous paintings. Using archival film, letters, journals and photographs of the artists – some of which have never been seen by the public – the trio tries to achieve their own personal quest: to actually ‘walk in the Group of Seven’s footsteps.’ This film is 70 minutes in duration.
