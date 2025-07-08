Sault Police Special Constable Brings Home Bronze from World Police & Fire Games

The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service (SSMPS) is proud to share that Special Constable Arbaaz Dhaliwal recently represented our service on the world stage, becoming the first SSMPS member to compete at the World Police & Fire Games.

Held this year in Birmingham, Alabama, the international multi-sport event brings together thousands of law enforcement and emergency services personnel from around the globe. Arbaaz competed in swimming, entering both the 50-metre and 100-metre backstroke events—earning a bronze medal in the 50-metre final and placing fourth overall in the 100-metre final.

We congratulate Special Constable Dhaliwal on his outstanding performance and look forward to cheering him on again when he competes at the next Games in 2027, set to take place in Perth, Australia.