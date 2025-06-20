Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – June 20

There was one new wildland fire confirmed in the Northeast Region by yesterday evening:

Chapleau 10 (CHA010) was 0.2 hectare and was located on an island on Kilpatrick Lake, southeast of Chapleau. The fire is out.

There are 3 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region; One is under control and two are being observed.

The fire hazard varies from low to moderate across the Northeast region.