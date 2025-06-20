There was one new wildland fire confirmed in the Northeast Region by yesterday evening:
- Chapleau 10 (CHA010) was 0.2 hectare and was located on an island on Kilpatrick Lake, southeast of Chapleau. The fire is out.
There are 3 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region; One is under control and two are being observed.
The fire hazard varies from low to moderate across the Northeast region.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – June 20 - June 20, 2025
- Friday Morning News – June 20th - June 20, 2025
- Thursday Morning News – June 19 - June 19, 2025