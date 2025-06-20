Breaking News

Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – June 20

The little fire sign shows the location of Chapleau 10.

There was one new wildland fire confirmed in the Northeast Region by yesterday evening:

  • Chapleau 10 (CHA010) was 0.2 hectare and was located on an island on Kilpatrick Lake, southeast of Chapleau. The fire is out.

There are 3 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region; One is under control and two are being observed.

 

The fire hazard varies from low to moderate across the Northeast region.

Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*