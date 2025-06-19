Breaking News

Thursday Morning News – June 19

Weather:

  • Today – A mix of sun and cloud. 30% chance of showers this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating early this morning. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light late this morning. High 21. UV index 8 or very high.
  • Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 40% chance of showers. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h late this evening. Low 9.
  • Friday – Mainly cloudy. 30% chance of showers early in the morning. High 17. UV index 8 or very high.
  • Friday Night – Cloudy periods with 60% chance of showers. Low 13.

News Tidbits:

  • It was beautiful to see all the Corvettes parked at the Big Bird Wednesday night. They were from the Saugeen Shores CC.
Brenda Stockton
