Wednesday Morning News – June 17

Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 21. UV index 8 or very high.
- Tonight – Cloudy. Becoming partly cloudy near midnight. Hazy overnight. Low 10.
- Thursday = A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h late in the morning. High 20. UV index 7 or high.
- Night – Cloudy periods. Low 6.
News Tidbits:
- As wildfires continue to impact Northern Ontario and Western Canada, the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society is responding by shipping over 37,000 lbs. of pet food and supplies to affected regions. The Ontario SPCA is now preparing to expand its response and is calling on the public for support. Pet Valu has stepped up with a $10,000 product donation – bowls, collars, leashes, crates, and food to Thunder Bay through its Companions for ChangeTM program. To donate to the Ontario SPCA’s Wildfire Emergency Fund, please visit: ontariospca.ca
