Wednesday Morning News – June 17

As wildfires continue to impact Northern Ontario and Western Canada, the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society is responding by shipping over 37,000 lbs. of pet food and supplies to affected regions.

The Ontario SPCA is now preparing to expand its response and is calling on the public for support. Pet Valu has stepped up with a $10,000 product donation – bowls, collars, leashes, crates, and food to Thunder Bay through its Companions for ChangeTM program.

To donate to the Ontario SPCA’s Wildfire Emergency Fund,

please visit: