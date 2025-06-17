Tuesday Morning News – June 17

Weather:
- Today – A few showers ending this morning then cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this morning. Local amount 10 to 20 mm. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming west 20 this morning then light this afternoon. High 15. UV index 3 or moderate.
- Tonight – Cloudy. Low 8.
- Wednesday – Cloudy. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud late in the morning. High 17. UV index 8 or very high.
- Wednesday Evening – Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 10.
