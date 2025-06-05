Physician Staffing Pressure

The Emergency Department (ED) will remain open; however, we ask that you visit the ED only if you have an emergency. We will be leaning on our local physicians to provide unscheduled coverage as well as our Nurse Practitioner, therefore, please only visit the ER if you have an emergency.

If you are unsure whether you have an emergency, seek health-related advice from a Registered Nurse by calling Health Connect Ontario (formerly Telehealth Ontario) (24/7) at 811.

In addition, patients who come to the hospital are prioritized based on their medical needs so you may experience longer wait times.

We thank you for your understanding and continued cooperation.