Wednesday Morning News – May 28

Weather:

  • Today – Mainly sunny. High 21 except 16 near Lake Superior. UV index 7 or high.
  • Tonight – A few clouds. Low +5.
  • Thursday – A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming sunny in the morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h in the afternoon. High 20 except 16 near Lake Superior. UV index 7 or high.
  • Thursday evening – Cloudy periods with 30% chance of showers. Low 8.

News tidbits:

  • Congratulations to Chevikes Girls (Ecole Saint Joseph & Michipicoten High School) on winning their 4th consecutive NSSSAA soccer championship last week. They will be heading west to compete at NWOSSAA.
  • Don’t forget the 9th Annual Chess Tournament will be held today from 9 – 3:30 at the MMCC.
