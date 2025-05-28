Wednesday Morning News – May 28

Weather:
- Today – Mainly sunny. High 21 except 16 near Lake Superior. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – A few clouds. Low +5.
- Thursday – A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming sunny in the morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h in the afternoon. High 20 except 16 near Lake Superior. UV index 7 or high.
- Thursday evening – Cloudy periods with 30% chance of showers. Low 8.
News tidbits:
- Congratulations to Chevikes Girls (Ecole Saint Joseph & Michipicoten High School) on winning their 4th consecutive NSSSAA soccer championship last week. They will be heading west to compete at NWOSSAA.
- Don’t forget the 9th Annual Chess Tournament will be held today from 9 – 3:30 at the MMCC.
