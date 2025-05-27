Tuesday Morning News – May 27

Weather:
- Today – Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. High 21 except 15 near Lake Superior. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. Low 6.
- Wednesday – Mainly sunny. High 21 except 16 near Lake Superior. UV index 7 or high.
- Wednesday Evening – Cloudy. Low 6.
News Tidbits:
- It was fantastic seeing so many out cleaning up all the ‘debris’ that has been hidden all winter by the snowbanks. Wesdome held a community cleanup and bbq yesterday afternoon. Today, Alamos is holding a community cleanup in Dubreuilville.
- Registarion has begin for the 9 & Dine, the LDHCF Charity Golf Tournament being held on June 21st (rain or shine).
- At 11:00 a.m. His Majesty King Charles III will open the 45th Parliament of Canada and deliver the Speech from the Throne. At 11:55 a.m. The Prime Minister and Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla will pay their respects to Canada’s fallen and mark the 25th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier with a wreath-laying ceremony.
