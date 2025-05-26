OPP – Charges Laid in January Collision that resulted in the Death of Two Wawaites

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has arrested and charged one person in relation to the head-on collision, which resulted in the death of two people.

On January 23, 2025, shortly after 11:00 a.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the OPP, Fire Services and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 17, West Nipissing.

A 69-year-old-person from Wawa was pronounced deceased at the scene. Two other people were transported by Air ORNGE with serious life-threatening injuries to a local hospital, where a 74-year-old person from Sault Ste. Marie, later succumbed to their injuries. Three other people were treated at the scene with minor injuries.

The highway was closed in both directions for just over eight hours during the investigation.

As a result of the investigation, Amanda MONTEITH-SERGERIE, 36 years-of-age, from Sudbury, was charged with:

Dangerous Operation causing death – two counts

Dangerous Operation causing bodily harm – two counts

Operate unsafe vehicle

Fail to notify change of address

Fail to Provide Necessaries of Life – Child or Spouse

Improper muffler – motor vehicle

Driver – fail to properly wear seat belt

Driving motor vehicle with liquor readily available

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on June 18, 2025, in Sudbury.