Celebration of Life – Geraldine “Gerry” Spreng

July 11th, 1944 – January 21st, 2025

Passed away peacefully at the Lady Dunn Health Centre in Wawa on Tuesday, January 21st, 2025.

Dear daughter of the late Kay and Raymond Spreng. Sister of Darwin “Spike” Spreng (Noreen). Cousin to Rodney Spreng (Margo), aunt of Andrea Curtis (Tom), Kent Spreng and Barclay Spreng (Nancy). Predeceased by long time friend Sharon Fair. She will be remembered by her great nieces and great nephew as well as the extended Fair family and many friends.

A Celebration of her life will be held at Judy’s Bake Shop (59 Broadway Avenue, Wawa) on Wednesday, May 21st, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

The family would like to thank Dr. A. Oberai and the kind and caring staff at the Lady Dunn Health Centre. Special thanks to the personal support team from the March of Dimes for their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation or the charity of your choice.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.