Weather:
- Today – Cloudy with 30% chance of showers this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Fog patches near Lake Superior late this morning and this afternoon. High 21. UV index 5 or moderate.
- Tonight – Cloudy with 30% chance of showers. Fog patches near Lake Superior early this evening. Fog patches developing this evening. Low 11.
- Thusday – Cloudy with 40% chance of showers. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Fog patches near Lake Superior late in the morning and in the afternoon. High 22. Humidex 25. UV index 3 or moderate.
- Thursday Evening – Cloudy periods with 30% chance of showers. Low 13.
News Tidbits:
- MHS and ESCSJ students will be at the MMCC Sportsfield today in the NSSSAA Soccer Semi-Finals:
- 9-10:30 Boys CHS/Trillium vs Wawa
- 10:30-12 Noon Girls Manitouwadge vs Wawa
- 1:30-3 Girls Manitouwadge vs Wawa
- 3-4 Boys Manitouwadge vs Wawa
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Wednesday Morning News – May 14 - May 14, 2025
- GoFundMe launched for local motorcyclist - May 14, 2025
- What3Words – Important addition to your outdoor equipment - May 13, 2025