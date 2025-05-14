Breaking News

Wednesday Morning News – May 14

Weather:

  • Today – Cloudy with 30% chance of showers this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Fog patches near Lake Superior late this morning and this afternoon. High 21. UV index 5 or moderate.
  • Tonight – Cloudy with 30% chance of showers. Fog patches near Lake Superior early this evening. Fog patches developing this evening. Low 11.
  • Thusday – Cloudy with 40% chance of showers. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Fog patches near Lake Superior late in the morning and in the afternoon. High 22. Humidex 25. UV index 3 or moderate.
  • Thursday Evening – Cloudy periods with 30% chance of showers. Low 13.

News Tidbits:

  • MHS and ESCSJ students will be at the MMCC Sportsfield today in the NSSSAA Soccer Semi-Finals:
    • 9-10:30 Boys CHS/Trillium vs Wawa
    • 10:30-12 Noon Girls Manitouwadge vs Wawa
    • 1:30-3 Girls Manitouwadge vs Wawa
    • 3-4 Boys Manitouwadge vs Wawa
