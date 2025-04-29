Breaking News

Hwy 17 (White River to Marathon) One Lane Closed

Apr 29, 2025 at 18:25

On511 is reporting that the collision near Cigar Lake has been cleared (17:53). The flooding on Hwy 17 at Hemlo Road has the eastbound lane closed. Please drive with care.

Apr 29, 2025 at 17:15

From OPP North West Region (FB) 15:19

MARATHON ROAD CLOSURE:
Highway 17 east of the Hemlo Mine is CLOSED due to a washout. MTO crews are on-site working hard, with hopes to reopen by tomorrow morning. Stay safe and plan alternate routes!
FERMETURE DE LA ROUTE DU MARATHON :
La route 17 à l’est de la mine Hemlo est FERMÉE en raison d’un affouillement. Les équipes du MTO travaillent d’arrache-pied sur place et espèrent rouvrir d’ici demain matin. Soyez prudents et prévoyez d’autres itinéraires !

Apr 29, 2025 at 16:27

Highway 17 between White River and Marathon remains closed at this time.

Apr 29, 2025 at 13:34
In addition the westbound lane near Cigar Lake (just west of the Junction of 614/Hwy17), is blocked by jackknifed car and trailer (12:39). ON511 also updated at 13:11 that Hwy 17 ~ Marathon, the highway is fully closed Peninsula Rd to White River due to flooding.

 

Apr 29, 2025 at 12:28

Highway 17 from White River to Marathon has been closed due to poor weather conditions. Sleet and freezing rain with falling temperatures (-5C) have created poor road conditions.

Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*