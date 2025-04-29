Hwy 17 (White River to Marathon) One Lane Closed

Apr 29, 2025 at 18:25

On511 is reporting that the collision near Cigar Lake has been cleared (17:53). The flooding on Hwy 17 at Hemlo Road has the eastbound lane closed. Please drive with care.

From OPP North West Region (FB) 15:19

MARATHON ROAD CLOSURE: Highway 17 east of the Hemlo Mine is CLOSED due to a washout. MTO crews are on-site working hard, with hopes to reopen by tomorrow morning. Stay safe and plan alternate routes! — FERMETURE DE LA ROUTE DU MARATHON : La route 17 à l’est de la mine Hemlo est FERMÉE en raison d’un affouillement. Les équipes du MTO travaillent d’arrache-pied sur place et espèrent rouvrir d’ici demain matin. Soyez prudents et prévoyez d’autres itinéraires !

Highway 17 between White River and Marathon remains closed at this time.

Apr 29, 2025 at 13:34

In addition the westbound lane near Cigar Lake (just west of the Junction of 614/Hwy17), is blocked by jackknifed car and trailer (12:39). ON511 also updated at 13:11 that Hwy 17 ~ Marathon, the highway is fully closed Peninsula Rd to White River due to flooding.

Highway 17 from White River to Marathon has been closed due to poor weather conditions. Sleet and freezing rain with falling temperatures (-5C) have created poor road conditions.