LAFRENIERE, Richard Robert ‘Rick’

Mr. Richard ‘Rick’ Robert Lafreniere of Bowden, Alberta entered eternal rest on April 6, 2025 at the Innisfail Health Care Centre at the age of 54 years.

Richard ‘Rick’ was born on March 10, 1971 to his loving parents, Cecile and Valori Lafreniere and the baby brother of Lise and Brigitte Lafreniere.

In 1999, Rick met Vanessa Brown, a former partner of nine years, comrade and mother to their two shared children, Logan (2002) and Rikki Leigh Lafreniere (2005) in White River, Ontario.

Rick diligently worked as a Class 4 Stationary Engineer (2001-2010). Everything Rick did was done with the purest intentions. Although his respiratory issues could get the best of him at times, he never failed to continue doing what he loved the most.

Rick was a loving friend, brother, son, and devoted father. He leaves behind his cherished pets, his dog Chloe and his cat Sylvester, who were his companions until the end. Rick will live on through fishing trips and bush rides with his son, Logan and the unforgettable memory of being his daughter’s first love, Rikki-Leigh.

Richard will be lovingly remembered by the mother of his children, Vanessa Brown of Bowden, Alberta, and her son, Ashton Chislette, his mother, Cecile Lafreniere of Sudbury, Ontario, his son, Logan Lafreniere (Yssabelle Timbol) of Edmonton, Alberta, his daughter, Rikki-Leigh Lafreniere (William Seaholm) of Bowden, Alberta, two nieces, Melodie Mallais of Ottawa, Ontario and Jamie Lee Mallais of Marathon, Ontario, as well as his two sisters Lise and Brigitte Lafreniere in Ontario and his many friends of Manitouwadge, Ontario. Richard was predeceased by his father Val Lafreniere.

Condolences, memories and photos may be shared and viewed at www.heartlandfuneralservices.com. Arrangements in care of: Heartland Funeral Services Ltd., Alberta.