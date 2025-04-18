OPP – Protecting Innocence: ICE Strategy in Action

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), in partnership with its Provincial ICE Strategy partners, is releasing Protecting Innocence: ICE Strategy in Action, an eye-opening short documentary that exposes the stark realities of online child sexual abuse and the ongoing efforts to combat it.

This compelling feature begins with the story of a mother and daughter who endured the unimaginable. Their courageous decision to speak out sheds light on the devastating impact of online child sexual abuse and reinforces the urgent need for vigilance.

The short documentary introduces Project Orchard, a proactive initiative under the Provincial Strategy to Protect Children from Sexual Abuse and Exploitation on the Internet (Provincial ICE Strategy). This provincewide effort brings together the OPP Child Sexual Exploitation Unit (CSEU), 25 municipal police services, the Ministry of the Attorney General and the Ministry of the Solicitor General to identify and apprehend online offenders before they can harm children.

“Children have no safety net on the internet and need protection to ensure predators do not exploit their vulnerability,” said Detective Staff Sergeant Tim Brown, ICE Strategy Lead. “Protecting children is our most fundamental responsibility as a society, and this documentary is a powerful reminder of the work that must be done.”

Since 2006, the Provincial ICE Strategy has provided a coordinated and proactive response to the growing threat of online child sexual abuse. This multi-agency approach addresses regional challenges and ensures victims receive the critical support they need.

Protecting children is a shared responsibility

While technology offers valuable learning and communication opportunities for young people, it also provides opportunities for predators to exploit them. Protecting children requires the collective efforts of law enforcement, parents, educators, advocacy groups and technology providers.

What you can do:

Stay informed about online risks

Monitor children’s internet activity

Report any concerns

Visit Cybertip.ca to learn more or report online exploitation.

If you suspect a child is in immediate danger, call 911 or your local police.

The Provincial ICE Strategy is comprised of the Ontario Provincial Police Child Sexual Exploitation Unit (CSEU), 25 municipal police services, the Ministry of the Attorney General (MAG) and the Ministry of the Solicitor General (SOLGEN). The Provincial ICE Strategy provides a unique, provincially coordinated effort that recognizes regional needs and issues as well as the challenges associated with geographically dispersed victims throughout Ontario.

The Provincial ICE Strategy’s 26 participating police agencies include: Ontario Provincial Police, Barrie Police Service, Belleville Police Service, Brantford Police Service, Chatham-Kent Police Service, Cornwall Police Service, Durham Regional Police Service, Greater Sudbury Police Service, Guelph Police Service, Halton Regional Police Service, Hamilton Police Service, Kingston Police, London Police Service, Niagara Regional Police Service, North Bay Police Service, Ottawa Police Service, Peel Regional Police, Peterborough Police Service, Sault Ste. Marie Police Service, Thunder Bay Police Service, Timmins Police Service, Toronto Police Service, Waterloo Regional Police Service, Windsor Police Service, Woodstock Police Service, and York Regional Police.