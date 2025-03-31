School Buses Running Today

Wawa-news has been advised that school bus transportation is running in Wawa, White River & Hornepayne today.

Route N003 servicing Wawa schools will be cancelled teoday due to the Hwy 101 closure.

Due to the poor road conditions, all school-related transportation services are cancelled today for the:

Sault Ste Marie Area (including Batchawana, Goulais River, Searchmont)

Central Algoma Area (including Echo Bay, Bruce Mines, Desbarats, St. Joe Island, Thessalon)

Northern Area – Chapleau

North Shore Area (including Iron Bridge, Blind River, Elliot Lake, Spanish)

Schools will remain open; however, no transportation will be provided.