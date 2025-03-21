Breaking News

Friday Morning News – March 21

Weather:

  • Today – Snow at times heavy. Local blowing snow this afternoon. Local amount 10 cm. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming north 30 gusting to 50 near noon. Temperature falling to -7 this afternoon. Wind chill -13 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
  • Tonight – Snow at times heavy and local blowing snow ending early this evening then cloudy with 60% chance of flurries. Becoming partly cloudy near midnight. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low -19. Wind chill -13 this evening and -25 overnight.
  • Sat, 22 Mar – Mainly sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -7. Wind chill -26 in the morning and minus 13 in the afternoon. UV index 3 or moderate.
  • Night – Cloudy periods. Low -18.

News Tidbits:

  • Busy weekend at the MMCC. There is the Oldtimer’s Tournament and the Ladies Curling Bonspiel! Head down and enjoy the sports.
Brenda Stockton
