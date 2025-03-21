Friday Morning News – March 21

Weather:
- Today – Snow at times heavy. Local blowing snow this afternoon. Local amount 10 cm. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming north 30 gusting to 50 near noon. Temperature falling to -7 this afternoon. Wind chill -13 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Snow at times heavy and local blowing snow ending early this evening then cloudy with 60% chance of flurries. Becoming partly cloudy near midnight. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low -19. Wind chill -13 this evening and -25 overnight.
- Sat, 22 Mar – Mainly sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -7. Wind chill -26 in the morning and minus 13 in the afternoon. UV index 3 or moderate.
- Night – Cloudy periods. Low -18.
News Tidbits:
- Busy weekend at the MMCC. There is the Oldtimer’s Tournament and the Ladies Curling Bonspiel! Head down and enjoy the sports.
