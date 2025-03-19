Wednesday Morning News – March 19

Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy. Periods of light snow over eastern sections late this afternoon. Wind becoming northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High +2. Wind chill -8 this morning. UV index 3 or moderate.
- Tonight – Cloudy. Periods of light snow over eastern sections. Amount 4 cm over eastern sections. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low -8. Wind chill -14 overnight.
- Thu, 20 Mar – Clearing in the morning. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light late in the morning. High zero. Wind chill -17 in the morning. UV index 3 or moderate.
- Night – Cloudy periods with 30% chance of flurries. Low -7.
