East Algoma OPP – Arsons being investigated

On February 10, 2025, police were called to a church on Ottawa Avenue regarding a pickup truck that was set on fire. On February 12, 19, and 21, two more vehicles and a camper trailer were set on fire at businesses and a storage lot on Perini Road. These vehicles and trailer were parked in the rear area of the properties near Perini Road and Fox Drive. The unknown person(s) vacated the areas prior to the arrival of emergency services.

Any person with information regarding the fires should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 and business owners are asked to check any security camera footage from those dates.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at: www.sudburycrimestoppers.com

You may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.