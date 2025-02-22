Saturday Morning News – February 22

Weather:

White River – Dubreuilville

Today – Flurries. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning then light late this afternoon. High -5. Wind chill -17 this morning and -9 this afternoon.

Tonight – Cloudy. 30% chance of flurries this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -16. Wind chill -11 this evening and -19 overnight.

Sunday – Mainly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries in the afternoon. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the afternoon. High -2. Wind chill -20 in the morning and -5 in the afternoon.

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

Today – Cloudy. 40% chance of flurries this morning. Light snow beginning late this morning. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High -4. Wind chill near -14.

Tonight – Light snow ending near midnight then cloudy with 30% chance of flurries. Risk of freezing drizzle overnight. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light early this evening. Low -8. Wind chill near -12.

Sunday – Mainly cloudy with 30% chance of flurries. Risk of freezing drizzle early in the morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 late in the afternoon. High zero. Wind chill -11 in the morning.