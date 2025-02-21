Friday Morning News – February 21st

Weather:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

Today – Sunny. Increasing cloudiness this morning then 40% chance of flurries late this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this afternoon. High -5. Wind chill -24 this morning and -12 this afternoon. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 40% chance of flurries this evening. Flurries beginning late this evening. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low -9. Wind chill near -16.

Saturday – Flurries with risk of snow squalls. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40. High -2. Wind chill -17 in the morning and -8 in the afternoon.

White River – Dubreuilville

Today – Sunny. Increasing cloudiness near noon then 40% chance of flurries late this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High -5. Wind chill -27 this morning and -12 this afternoon. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 40% chance of flurries this evening. Flurries beginning late this evening. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light after midnight. Low -9. Wind chill near -14.

Saturday – Flurries with risk of snow squalls. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High -4. Wind chill -15 in the morning and -10 in the afternoon.

