Friday Morning News – February 21st

Weather:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
Today – Sunny. Increasing cloudiness this morning then 40% chance of flurries late this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this afternoon. High -5. Wind chill -24 this morning and -12 this afternoon. UV index 2 or low.
Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 40% chance of flurries this evening. Flurries beginning late this evening. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low -9. Wind chill near -16.
Saturday – Flurries with risk of snow squalls. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40. High -2. Wind chill -17 in the morning and -8 in the afternoon.
- White River – Dubreuilville
Today – Sunny. Increasing cloudiness near noon then 40% chance of flurries late this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High -5. Wind chill -27 this morning and -12 this afternoon. UV index 2 or low.
Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 40% chance of flurries this evening. Flurries beginning late this evening. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light after midnight. Low -9. Wind chill near -14.
Saturday – Flurries with risk of snow squalls. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High -4. Wind chill -15 in the morning and -10 in the afternoon.
News Tidbits:
- The world’s biggest goal light is in Sudbury, and the downtown water tower was lit up in red and white last night and flashed red when Team Canada scored. Team Canada brought home the Four Nations Cup with an overtime win last night.
- Advance voting began yesterday, area voting locations are:
- Wawa (MMCC),
- White River (Mountain View Complex),
- Dubreuilville (Dubreuilville Mun. Comp. & Social Ctr.)
- Chapleau (Chapleau Municipal Office)
