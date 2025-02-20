Thursday Morning News – February 20

Weather:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
Today – Mainly cloudy. 30% chance of light snow early this morning. Clearing this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -7. Wind chill -21 this morning and -12 this afternoon. UV index 2 or low.
Tonight – Clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 22. Wind chill -14 this evening and minus 28 overnight. Risk of frostbite.
Friday – Sunny. Increasing cloudiness near noon then 40% chance of flurries late in the afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 early in the afternoon. High -5. Wind chill of -30 in the morning and -12 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 2 or low.
- White River – Dubreuilville
Today – Mainly cloudy. 30% chance of light snow early this morning. Clearing this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -7. Wind chill of -26 this morning and -12 this afternoon. UV index 2 or low.
Tonight – Clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 22. Wind chill -14 this evening and minus 26 overnight.
Friday. – Sunny. Increasing cloudiness near noon then 40 percent chance of flurries late in the afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 early in the afternoon. High -5. Wind chill of -30 in the morning and -12 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 2 or low.
News Tidbits:
-
Congratulations to our two lucky people whose names were drawn for the Wawa Volunteer Firefighter’s Valentine’s Day early bird winners: Alex Bertrand and Dan Ohara! Don’t forget to get your tickets, the next draws are at the Wawa Ice Fishing Derby.
- It was disappointing to read in SooToday that Ontario NDP candidate Lisa Vezeau-Allen was the only SSM candidate to attend a scheduled all-candidates meeting Wednesday evening, despite all having been invited. Usually, you read about poor voter turnout.
- The RCMP has launched its annual “Name the Puppy Contest” for the German Shepherd puppies born at the Police Dog Service Training Centre (PDSTC) in Innisfail, Alberta. Each year, PDSTC recruits the help of kids between the ages 4 to 14 years old, from across Canada to send in names for the RCMP’s future police dogs. This year, participants are asked to send names that start with the letter “A”. You have until March 19, 2025 to submit your name (link).
- Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, announced the designation of the Saskatchewan Doctors’ Strike of 1962 as an event of national historic significance. The strike had a profound impact, attracting national and international attention, and sparking heated debates about the future of health care. The strike ended on July 23, 1962, with the Saskatoon Agreement, which allowed doctors to control patient care and choose how they would be paid. This agreement became a model for the expansion of Canadian medicare in the following years.
