Thursday Morning News – February 20

Weather:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

Today – Mainly cloudy. 30% chance of light snow early this morning. Clearing this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -7. Wind chill -21 this morning and -12 this afternoon. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight – Clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 22. Wind chill -14 this evening and minus 28 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

Friday – Sunny. Increasing cloudiness near noon then 40% chance of flurries late in the afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 early in the afternoon. High -5. Wind chill of -30 in the morning and -12 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 2 or low.

White River – Dubreuilville

Today – Mainly cloudy. 30% chance of light snow early this morning. Clearing this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -7. Wind chill of -26 this morning and -12 this afternoon. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight – Clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 22. Wind chill -14 this evening and minus 26 overnight.

Friday. – Sunny. Increasing cloudiness near noon then 40 percent chance of flurries late in the afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 early in the afternoon. High -5. Wind chill of -30 in the morning and -12 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 2 or low.

News Tidbits: