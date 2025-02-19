Weather:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa ParkToday – Periods of light snow. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -12. Wind chill -22 this morning and -15 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight – Periods of light snow ending after midnight then mainly cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -18. Wind chill -16 this evening and -25 overnight.
Thursday – Cloudy. 40% chance of flurries early in the morning. Clearing in the afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -9. Wind chill -25 in the morning and -12 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
- White River – Dubreuilville
Today – Periods of light snow. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -12. Wind chill -30 this morning and -15 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight – Periods of light snow ending after midnight then mainly cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -18. Wind chill -16 this evening and -25 overnight.
Thursday – Cloudy. 40% chance of flurries early in the morning. Clearing in the afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -9. Wind chill -25 in the morning and -12 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
Don’t Forget: Coffee & Culture with Johanna at the Wawa Public Library tonight, February 19th, 2025. Johanna will explore the local Artists in and around the Wawa area. The presentation begins at 6 pm.
- Wednesday Morning News – February 19 - February 19, 2025
- The 33rd Annual Wawa Ice Fishing Derby Is Happening! - February 19, 2025
- Tuesday Morning News – February 18 - February 18, 2025