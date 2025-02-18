Tuesday Morning News – February 18

Weather:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park.

Today – Periods of light snow. Amount 2 cm. Wind becoming north 20 km/h early this morning. High -16. Wind chill -33 this morning and -22 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Periods of light snow. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -22. Wind chill -21 this evening and -27 overnight.

Wednesday – Periods of light snow. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light early in the afternoon. High -12. Wind chill -30 in the morning and -15 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.

White River – Dubreuilville.

Today – Periods of light snow. Amount 2 cm. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High -16. Wind chill -34 this morning and -25 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Periods of light snow. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low -22. Wind chill -24 this evening and -29 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

Wednesday – Periods of light snow. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -12. Wind chill -27 in the morning and -18 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

