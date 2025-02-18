Breaking News

Tuesday Morning News – February 18

Weather:

  • Wawa – Pukaskwa Park.

Today – Periods of light snow. Amount 2 cm. Wind becoming north 20 km/h early this morning. High -16. Wind chill -33 this morning and -22 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Periods of light snow. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -22. Wind chill -21 this evening and -27 overnight.

Wednesday – Periods of light snow. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light early in the afternoon. High -12. Wind chill -30 in the morning and -15 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.

  • White River – Dubreuilville.

Today – Periods of light snow. Amount 2 cm. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High -16. Wind chill -34 this morning and -25 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Periods of light snow. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low -22. Wind chill -24 this evening and -29 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

Wednesday – Periods of light snow. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -12. Wind chill -27 in the morning and -18 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

News Tidbits:

  • Don’t forget there is a Council meeting (Committe of the Whole & Regular) tonight (available via youtube). Council will receive two letters that detail some residents concerns and possible solutions regarding the Upper Mission Park, and report AP 2025-02: Request for Upper Mission Park, MB 2025-03: 2025 Operating and Capital Budget.

 

Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*