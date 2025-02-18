Tuesday Morning News – February 18

Weather:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park.
Today – Periods of light snow. Amount 2 cm. Wind becoming north 20 km/h early this morning. High -16. Wind chill -33 this morning and -22 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight – Periods of light snow. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -22. Wind chill -21 this evening and -27 overnight.
Wednesday – Periods of light snow. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light early in the afternoon. High -12. Wind chill -30 in the morning and -15 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.
- White River – Dubreuilville.
Today – Periods of light snow. Amount 2 cm. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High -16. Wind chill -34 this morning and -25 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight – Periods of light snow. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low -22. Wind chill -24 this evening and -29 overnight. Risk of frostbite.
Wednesday – Periods of light snow. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -12. Wind chill -27 in the morning and -18 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
News Tidbits:
- Don’t forget there is a Council meeting (Committe of the Whole & Regular) tonight (available via youtube). Council will receive two letters that detail some residents concerns and possible solutions regarding the Upper Mission Park, and report AP 2025-02: Request for Upper Mission Park, MB 2025-03: 2025 Operating and Capital Budget.
