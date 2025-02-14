Succession Planning: A Critical Priority for Every Organization

Succession planning isn’t just for senior leadership—it’s essential at all levels. With 26% of Algoma’s population in or nearing retirement and evolving workplace dynamics due to organizational restructuring, many companies are facing significant talent and knowledge gaps.

As organizations navigate these changes, having a solid succession plan in place is key to ensuring a smooth transition and continued success. Now more than ever, investing in developing your talent pipeline is crucial to bridging these gaps and fostering a future-ready workforce.

We’re excited to introduce M. Cole Cohen as the presenter for our upcoming workshop. A long-time affiliate of LifeWorks, Cole brings over 25 years of experience in leadership coaching, team development, and guiding organizations through complex challenges. As a Senior Consultant, he has worked with industry leaders across North America, including Bell Canada, P&G, GE, CIBC, TD Canada Trust, Manulife Financial, and many others.

Cole specializes in coaching managers and organizations through Organizational Restructuring and Performance Management challenges, and he’s pioneered the use of Peer Coaching as an internal support structure. His wealth of experience makes him the perfect expert to lead this essential session.

Research shows that nearly half of people leaders feel they lack the skills to effectively drive employee development. This workshop will provide key strategies to overcome this, including how to use stretch assignments, mentoring, and cross-training to develop employee potential and improve organizational performance. Through role-play and discussions, participants will leave with practical tools to create and implement their employee development plans.

This workshop is ideal for:

People Leaders looking to enhance their leadership skills and build stronger, more effective teams.

HR Professionals focused on talent development, employee retention, and succession planning strategies.

Managers who want to learn how to coach and mentor their teams effectively, even through organizational change.

Registration required for this workshop – link

