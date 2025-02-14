Weather:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
Today – Mainly cloudy with 40% chance of flurries this morning. Flurries beginning near noon. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High -9. Wind chill -29 this morning and -17 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight – Snow. Amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. Temperature steady near -8. Wind chill -19 this evening and -14 overnight.
Saturday – Snow. Local amount 5 cm. Wind south 20 km/h becoming north 20 in the morning. High -5. Wind chill -8 in the morning and -16 in the afternoon.
- White River – Dubreuilville
Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy this afternoon with 60% chance of flurries late this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this afternoon. High -11. Wind chill -32 this morning and -15 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight – Cloudy. 60% chance of flurries this evening. Snow beginning late this evening. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this evening. Low -14. Wind chill near -21.
Saturday – Snow. Amount 2 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -12. Wind chill near -22.
News Tidbits:
- Charlie Angus, MP is in Ottawa this morning to host a press conference in preparation for National Flag Day. He will will be discussing the grassroots efforts made to stand up against the tyranny in Washington.
He asks is you have you signed the Pledge for Canada? This is an important vision statement that needs your support. https://engagement-canada-pledge.ca/
- Northern Ontario Leaders’ Debate is this afternoon - February 14, 2025
- Wawa Winter Carnival – Begins Today - February 14, 2025
- Friday Morning News – February 14 - February 14, 2025