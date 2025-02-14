Friday Morning News – February 14

Today – Mainly cloudy with 40% chance of flurries this morning. Flurries beginning near noon. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High -9. Wind chill -29 this morning and -17 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Snow. Amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. Temperature steady near -8. Wind chill -19 this evening and -14 overnight.

Saturday – Snow. Local amount 5 cm. Wind south 20 km/h becoming north 20 in the morning. High -5. Wind chill -8 in the morning and -16 in the afternoon.