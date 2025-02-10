East Algoma OPP – Report of possible Impaired Driver leads to arrest & Charges

On February 8, 2025, at approximately 7:45 p.m., the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a possible impaired driver who had just left a local convenience store on Esten Drive South in Elliot Lake.

Prior to leaving, the regular customer/driver purchased beer and made derogatory comments towards the store clerk using racial slurs. A short time later police located the driver standing outside their residence, approximately 200 feet from the store. Upon speaking with the driver, officers determined that alcohol had been consumed. A subsequent arrest was made, and the driver was transported to Elliot Lake detachment for further testing.

Stephen FALLE, 57 years old from Elliot Lake was charged with:

Operation while impaired-blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on March 13, 2025, and was lodged overnight until sober. In addition, the accused received a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension.