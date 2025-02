East Algoma OPP – Report of possible Impaired Driver leads to arrest & Charges

On February 8, 2025, at approximately 7:45 p.m., the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a possible impaired driver who had just left a local convenience store on Esten Drive South in Elliot Lake.

Prior to leaving, the regular customer/driver purchased beer and made derogatory comments towards the store clerk using racial slurs. A short time later police located the driver standing outside their residence, approximately 200 feet from the store. Upon speaking with the driver, officers determined that alcohol had been consumed. A subsequent arrest was made, and the driver was transported to Elliot Lake detachment for further testing.

Stephen FALLE, 57 years old from Elliot Lake was charged with:

Operation while impaired-blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on March 13, 2025, and was lodged overnight until sober.┬áIn addition, the accused received a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension.