Monday Morning News – February 3

Weather:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park.
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. 40% chance of flurries this morning. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this morning. High -5 with temperature falling to -9 this afternoon. Wind chill -9 this morning and -14 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h late this evening. Low -18. Wind chill -13 this evening and -26 overnight.
- Tuesday – Mainly cloudy. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light near noon. High -11. Wind chill -28 in the morning and -15 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.
- White River – Dubreuilville.
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud with 40% chance of flurries. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light late this afternoon. High -10. Wind chill -22 this morning and -15 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this evening. Low -19. Wind chill -17 this evening and -28 overnight. Risk of frostbite.
- Tuesday – Mainly cloudy. Wind northwest 20 km/h. High -14. Wind chill -29 in the morning and -23 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.
News Tidbits:
- The news is full of the impending trade war between Canada – USA – Mexico. Here are some resources for spending on Canadian products: canadianmadeproducts.ca, madeinca.ca, madeincanadadirectory.ca.
