ARNOTT, Leslie John Scott “Les”

Passed away peacefully with his family by his side at the Chapleau Health Centre on Saturday January 25, 2025 at the age of 65 years.

Beloved husband and best friend of “his honey” Gwen for 40 years. Loving, supportive and insightful father of Brandon Soyatt (Amy). Proud grandfather of Emery. Son of the late Chadyne and Leslie Arnott. Dear brother and hunting partner of Scott Arnott (Kelly). Uncle to Johnny (Hannah). Son-in-law of the late Eileen and Harold Bromley. Brother-in-law of the late Ralph Bromley (late Jill), late Mava Bromley (Claudette), Fay Stromgren (Brian), late Trevor Bromley (Cindy) and Gale Rauk (Sulev). Les will be lovingly remembered by his many nieces and nephews who will forever cherish his sense of humour and genuine authenticity. His memory will also be cherished by several hunting and fishing groups and neighbourhood friends.

Les was an active member of the Masonic Lodge for almost 20 years and he was proud of holding the Scottish Rite. He was a Past Master of the Lorne Lodge #662 of Chapleau, and a member of Woodland Lodge #680 of Wawa. He had also been involved with Masonic lodges in Sault Ste. Marie and was an active member of The Independent Order of Odd Fellows. Les was a friend to many, almost everyone in fact. He easily became akin to those he crossed paths with regularly and not surprisingly a strong bond was formed almost instantly even with brief acquaintances. He was a kind, caring man who always put the needs of others above himself. His memory will be honoured by loved ones for a lifetime and beyond. The sun rose with the brilliance of a slightly lesser light the morning God chose to let him rest.

A Masonic Service and Odd Fellows Service will be held at a later date followed by a celebration of life with Pastor Dan Lee officiating.

The family wishes to send their utmost thanks to Les’ health care team in Timmins, Sudbury, and especially to Dr. Stephen Saari and the many other doctors and nurses in Chapleau. The care given to Les was beyond measure.

Gwen: “I Iove you with all my heart”

Les: “I love you with all my heart”

Cremation took place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.