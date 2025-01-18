Hwy 17 reduced to one lane in the Wawa area due to a disabled tractor trailer. This is by the entrance to Wawa RV Resort & Campground.
Hwy 556 reduced to one lane in the Ranger Lake area due to a tractor trailer in live lane.
Hwy 11 closed from Kapuskasing to Cochrane due to a collision
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Saturday Morning News – January 18 - January 18, 2025
- Jan 18th , 6 am – Road Closures & Delays - January 18, 2025
- Hwy 631 (Hornepayne to Nagagami) OPEN - January 17, 2025