Breaking News

Jan 18th , 6 am – Road Closures & Delays

Hwy 17 reduced to one lane in the Wawa area due to a disabled tractor trailer. This is by the entrance to Wawa RV Resort & Campground.

Hwy 556 reduced to one lane in the Ranger Lake area due to a tractor trailer in live lane.

Hwy 11 closed from Kapuskasing to Cochrane due to a collision

 

 

