Ladies Curling Standings – January 7

RANK WINS G.P.
BUSSINEAU, Denise 1 7 8
LESCHISHIN, Barb 1 7 8
MATHIAS, Danette 1 7 8
SWITZER, Anya 4 6 7
TAVELLA, Debbie 5 5 7
CHIUPKA, Lorna 6 4 7
TREMBLAY, Cheryl 6 4 8
AMOS, Tracy 8 3 8
PARSONS, Rochelle 8 3 7
BONITZKE, Wendy 10 2 8
SPENCER, Diane 10 2 7
SZEKELY, Annik 10 2 7
WATSON, Heather 13 1 8
KRELL, Michelle 14 0 8

Game Schedule for January 14, 2025:

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4
6:30 pm BUSSINEAU SWITZER LESCHISHIN PARSONS
TREMBLAY SZEKELY BONITZKE WATSON
8:00 pm KRELL TAVELLA MATHIAS
SPENCER AMOS CHIUPKA
