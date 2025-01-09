Ladies Curling Standings – January 7

|RANK
|WINS
|G.P.
|BUSSINEAU, Denise
|1
|7
|8
|LESCHISHIN, Barb
|1
|7
|8
|MATHIAS, Danette
|1
|7
|8
|SWITZER, Anya
|4
|6
|7
|TAVELLA, Debbie
|5
|5
|7
|CHIUPKA, Lorna
|6
|4
|7
|TREMBLAY, Cheryl
|6
|4
|8
|AMOS, Tracy
|8
|3
|8
|PARSONS, Rochelle
|8
|3
|7
|BONITZKE, Wendy
|10
|2
|8
|SPENCER, Diane
|10
|2
|7
|SZEKELY, Annik
|10
|2
|7
|WATSON, Heather
|13
|1
|8
|KRELL, Michelle
|14
|0
|8
Game Schedule for January 14, 2025:
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|6:30 pm
|BUSSINEAU
|SWITZER
|LESCHISHIN
|PARSONS
|TREMBLAY
|SZEKELY
|BONITZKE
|WATSON
|8:00 pm
|KRELL
|TAVELLA
|MATHIAS
|SPENCER
|AMOS
|CHIUPKA
