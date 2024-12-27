Breaking News

31st Annual John Haight Tournament Game Schedule

 

9:00 a.m. Haight’s Hawks vs Chaly’s Angels
10:00 a.m. NHL Rejects vs Elves on the Top Shelf
11:00 a.m. Moose on the Loose Red vs Moose on the Loose White
12:30 a.m. Last Call Bandits vs Chaly’s Angels
1:30 p.m. The Naughty List vs Elves on the Top Shelf
2:30 p.m. Moose on the Loose White vs Moose on the Loose Red
3:30 p.m. Haight’s Hawks vs Last Call Bandits
4:30 p.m. The Naughty List vs NHL Rejects

There will be an after party at the Legion Hall from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

