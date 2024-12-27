31st Annual John Haight Tournament Game Schedule

|9:00 a.m.
|Haight’s Hawks
|vs
|Chaly’s Angels
|10:00 a.m.
|NHL Rejects
|vs
|Elves on the Top Shelf
|11:00 a.m.
|Moose on the Loose Red
|vs
|Moose on the Loose White
|12:30 a.m.
|Last Call Bandits
|vs
|Chaly’s Angels
|1:30 p.m.
|The Naughty List
|vs
|Elves on the Top Shelf
|2:30 p.m.
|Moose on the Loose White
|vs
|Moose on the Loose Red
|3:30 p.m.
|Haight’s Hawks
|vs
|Last Call Bandits
|4:30 p.m.
|The Naughty List
|vs
|NHL Rejects
There will be an after party at the Legion Hall from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
