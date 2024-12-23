BANMAN, Susan Ann

Passed away peacefully at the Lady Dunn Health Centre on Thursday December 19, 2024 at the age of 81 years.

Beloved wife Johan (John). Adored mother of Rosemarie Albert (Mike), David (Lesley) and Norman. Proud grandmother of Dorian (Chantal), Desirée (Johnny), Jenni-Lee (Spencer) and Adam. Proud grandmother of Jay, Delia, Ruby, Piper, Murphy and Johan. Daughter of the late Norman and Eileen Kilborn. Dear sister of James (Helen), Robert, late Lori and late Andrew (Shelly). She will be remembered by her many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation will be held at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie. Memorial donations made to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.