Thursday Morning News – December 5

Weather:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park.
- Today – Mainly cloudy. 40% chance of flurries this morning and early this afternoon. Wind north 40 km/h gusting to 60 diminishing to 20 gusting to 40 this afternoon. High -7. Wind chill -21 this morning and -13 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Increasing cloudiness. 40% chance of flurries late this evening and overnight. Periods of light snow begin before morning. Amount 2 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -14. Wind chill near -17.
- Friday – Periods of light snow ending near noon then cloudy. Amount 2 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -7. Wind chill -17 in the morning and -12 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
- White River – Dubreuilville.
- Today – Periods of light snow and local blowing snow ending this afternoon then cloudy with 30% chance of flurries. Wind north 40 km/h gusting to 60 becoming northwest 20 gusting to 40 near noon. High -7. Wind chill -22 this morning and minus 13 this afternoon.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 30% chance of flurries. Periods of light snow begin before morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 15. Wind chill -14 this evening and -19 overnight.
- Friday – Periods of light snow ending near noon then cloudy with 30% chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -8. Wind chill -18 in the morning and -13 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
News Tidbits:
- The snow that has fallen has certainly make everything look a little wintry (lol) and even Christmassy with all the houses that have entered the annual Festival of Lights. Take a drive and vote!
