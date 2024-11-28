Thursday Morning News – November 28

Weather:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
- Today – Mainly cloudy with 40% chance of flurries this morning. Periods of light snow beginning near noon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -2. Wind chill near -10. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Periods of light snow. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -7. Wind chill -5 this evening and -10 overnight.
- Friday – Periods of light snow ending in the morning then cloudy with 30% chance of flurries. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h in the morning. High -2. Wind chill near -10. UV index 1 or low.
- White River – Dubreuilville
- Today – Periods of light snow. Wind west 20 km/h. High -2. Wind chill -14 this morning and -8 this afternoon.
- Tonight – Periods of light snow. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low -7. Wind chill -7 this evening and -12 overnight.
- Friday – Periods of light snow ending near noon then cloudy with 30% chance of flurries. Wind becoming west 20 km/h in the morning. High -2. Wind chill near -12.
