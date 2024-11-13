Wednesday Morning News – November 13

Weather:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park.
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning then light late this afternoon. High 7. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. Low plus 1.
- Thursday – Cloudy. 60 percent chance of rain or drizzle late in the morning and in the afternoon. High plus 5. UV index 1 or low.
- White River – Dubreuilville.
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 7. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. Becoming cloudy near midnight. Low plus 1.
- Thursday – Cloudy. 60 percent chance of rain or drizzle late in the morning and in the afternoon. High plus 4. UV index 1 or low.
