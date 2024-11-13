Breaking News

Wednesday Morning News – November 13

Weather:

  • Wawa – Pukaskwa Park.
    • Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning then light late this afternoon. High 7. UV index 1 or low.
    • Tonight – Partly cloudy. Low plus 1.
    • Thursday – Cloudy. 60 percent chance of rain or drizzle late in the morning and in the afternoon. High plus 5. UV index 1 or low.
  • White River – Dubreuilville.
    • Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 7. UV index 1 or low.
    • Tonight – Partly cloudy. Becoming cloudy near midnight. Low plus 1.
    • Thursday – Cloudy. 60 percent chance of rain or drizzle late in the morning and in the afternoon. High plus 4. UV index 1 or low.

 

Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*