Nov 1, 2024 at 02:45
Highway 17 has been opened.
Oct 31, 2024 at 23:52
ON511 is reporting that weather conditions on Hwy 17 at Peninsula Road (Marathon) to White River is closed. In addition to the poor weather, ON511 is reporting that there was a collision at Crocker’s Lake, closing the westbound lane and shoulder.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Hwy 17 (Marathon to White River) OPEN - November 1, 2024
- Winter Weather Travel Advisory - October 31, 2024
- Hwy 17 (Nipigon) OPEN - October 31, 2024