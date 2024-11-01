Breaking News

Hwy 17 (Marathon to White River) OPEN

Nov 1, 2024 at 02:45

Highway 17 has been opened.

Oct 31, 2024 at 23:52

ON511 is reporting that weather conditions on Hwy 17  at Peninsula Road (Marathon) to White River is closed. In addition to the poor weather, ON511 is reporting that there was a collision at Crocker’s Lake, closing the westbound lane and shoulder.

 

Brenda Stockton
