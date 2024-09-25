Alamos supports the merger of Integra Resources Corp. and Florida Canyon Gold Inc.

Integra Resources Corp. and Florida Canyon Gold Inc. are pleased to announce the receipt of a voting support agreement from Alamos Gold Inc. in favour of the transaction announced on July 29, 2024 between Integra and FCGI, whereby Integra will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of FCGI pursuant to a court-approved plan of arrangement.

In connection with the Transaction, directors and senior officers of FCGI entered into voting support agreements pursuant to which they have agreed, among other things, to vote their FCGI common shares in favour of the Transaction. In addition, voting support agreements have been received by Alamos Gold Inc. and GMT Capital Corp. The total common shares of FCGI subject to voting support agreements represent approximately 43.5% of the outstanding common shares of FCGI on a non-diluted basis.