Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 23. Humidex 29. UV index 5 or moderate.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers overnight with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low 16.
Northeast Forest Fire Region Update:
- There are 11 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region: 2 are not under control, 1 is under control and 8 are being observed. The fire hazard is moderate to high across the Northeast Region.
News Tidbits:
- The Honourable Edith Dumont, Lieutenant Governor of Ontario, will be joined by Raymond Cho, Minister for Seniors and Accessibility, and Jill Dunlop, Minister of Education to recognize 14 exceptional Ontarians with awards that honour the legacy of previous Lieutenant Governors this morning in Toronto
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Rock Island House Concert – Thursday, September 19th - September 16, 2024
- Monday Morning News – September 16 - September 16, 2024
- Wawa Fire called to former Polish Hall - September 15, 2024